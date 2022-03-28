Aeternity Price Tops $0.12 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and $1.72 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 398,447,811 coins and its circulating supply is 352,626,868 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

