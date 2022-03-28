Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

AFN stock opened at C$42.89 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$806.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFN. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

