Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,614,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -3.06. Aiadvertising has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.