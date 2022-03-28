Aimia (AIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE AIM opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.96 million and a P/E ratio of -38.62. Aimia has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

