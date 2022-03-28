AirSwap (AST) Trading Up 22.3% This Week

AirSwap (AST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $26.51 million and $959,312.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

