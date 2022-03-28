Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

