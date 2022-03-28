Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $114.79 million and approximately $140.14 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

