Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

NYSE ALLY opened at $44.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

