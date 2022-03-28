Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $167.32 million and $49.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00039241 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001896 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

