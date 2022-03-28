Amarillo National Bank Acquires 5,729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.