Ambire AdEx (ADX) One Day Volume Tops $9.07 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $61.53 million and $9.07 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

