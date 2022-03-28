American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Up 72.5% in March

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Vanguard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Vanguard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Vanguard by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Vanguard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 276,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

