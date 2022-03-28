Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $13,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,016. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

