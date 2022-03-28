Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to post $27.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.06 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 13,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

