Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,630. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

