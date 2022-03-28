Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.83. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.11. 3,260,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.91. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

