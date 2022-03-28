Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

Shares of VC traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. 3,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

