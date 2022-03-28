Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $552.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $393.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.