Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMMB shares. Aegis initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMMB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,093. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

