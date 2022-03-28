Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $220.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $262.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $916.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

