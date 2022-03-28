Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $7.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50. Intuit reported earnings of $6.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.35. 1,312,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,715. Intuit has a one year low of $368.74 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

