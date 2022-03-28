Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Leidos stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

