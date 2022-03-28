Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.07. 590,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,580. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

