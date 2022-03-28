Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. 46,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $52.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

