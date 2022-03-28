Analysts Set Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Target Price at C$1.86

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE USA traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,516. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$3.02.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

