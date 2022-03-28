Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $69.06

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

