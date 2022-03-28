Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $49.20

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 48,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,684 shares of company stock worth $4,474,776 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 158.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,414,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after buying an additional 868,038 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

