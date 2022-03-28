Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price at $5.26

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

CHRRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

