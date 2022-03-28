Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $286.18

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.18.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EFX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.95. 1,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,891. Equifax has a 1 year low of $176.80 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.