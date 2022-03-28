Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $286.18

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.95. 1,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,891. Equifax has a 1 year low of $176.80 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.