Analysts Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) PT at $14.00

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ZEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 36,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,483. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

