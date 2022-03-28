Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $707.67

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $680.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $458.44 and a 12 month high of $697.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

