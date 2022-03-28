Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $200.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $137.64 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.