Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$72.09

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE SLF remained flat at $C$70.09 during trading on Wednesday. 1,251,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,805. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.08.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 7.3000007 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

