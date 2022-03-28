Analyzing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.27% 16.52% 11.43% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.73%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $341.95 million 3.59 $73.22 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 2.21 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

About Grom Social Enterprises (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

