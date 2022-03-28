Analyzing Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) & Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quhuo and Enjoy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.59 Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 5.43 -$162.69 million ($1.36) -2.71

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quhuo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% Enjoy Technology N/A N/A -32.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quhuo and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40

Quhuo currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Enjoy Technology has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 101.54%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Enjoy Technology.

Summary

Quhuo beats Enjoy Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

