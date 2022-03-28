Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE AND opened at C$50.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.96. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$34.53 and a 1-year high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.17.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.