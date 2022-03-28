Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.79. Angi has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $17.53.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Angi by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Angi by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

