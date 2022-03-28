ankrETH Hits Market Cap of $91.04 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ankrETH has a market cap of $91.04 million and $187,484.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $3,103.92 or 0.06568198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00109828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.