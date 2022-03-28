Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,470.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,421.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.