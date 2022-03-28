Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,950 ($25.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,399.89.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.