Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

