Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Down 66.1% in March

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.01 on Monday. Applied Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Applied Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

