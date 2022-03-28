ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.