ARC Resources Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$16.96. 189,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,020. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.26 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

