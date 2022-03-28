Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

ANET stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,001. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

