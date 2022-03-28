Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $299.44 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $165.50 million and $299.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,015,021 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

