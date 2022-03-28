Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

ARKAY opened at $122.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

