Arqma One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,963.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $437,996.62 and $5,963.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,602.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.53 or 0.07112074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00277242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.00805460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00100323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012806 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00463143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00432114 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,823,251 coins and its circulating supply is 12,778,707 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

