Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.63

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $526.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

