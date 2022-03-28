ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.88. ASML posted earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $23.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

ASML traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $687.36. The company had a trading volume of 766,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,867. The firm has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $651.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $746.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

